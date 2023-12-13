Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 55,592 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7,532.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,592 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $229.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $231.04. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,140 shares of company stock worth $34,253,951. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

