Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 47,635 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6,226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,635 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

