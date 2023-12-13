Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.55

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 29316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,473,000 after acquiring an additional 168,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $9,163,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 13.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,007,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.