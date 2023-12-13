Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $60,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

