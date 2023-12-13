Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

