Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $230.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

