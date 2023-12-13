Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

