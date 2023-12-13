Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.