UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1,751.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $545.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

