Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Venu Venugopal Sells 28,000 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Venu Venugopal acquired 980 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $7,967.40.

On Friday, November 17th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $149,081.37.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $140,106.78.

On Friday, November 3rd, Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $36,267.75.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Udemy by 384.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 149,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 118,947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Udemy by 26.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter worth $160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

