Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,924,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,680,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 288,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $24,475,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.