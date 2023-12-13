Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Darryl R. Matthews Sells 3,000 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

