Transat A.T. (TRZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$746.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$714.50 million.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on Transat A.T. and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

