TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.78

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 12340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -340.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.03 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,745.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TPG by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TPG by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

