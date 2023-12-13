Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Laura Jean Flanagan Purchases 4,775 Shares of Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.