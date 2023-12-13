Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Laura Jean Flanagan Purchases 4,775 Shares of Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
