Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Stephen Phillip Larke Acquires 6,000 Shares

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80.

TPZ opened at C$18.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.49. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.07.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$85.77 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. Analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.2797295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPZ shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.33.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

