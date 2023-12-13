Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 274,421 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 274,421 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,168,000. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

