Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Makes New $547,000 Investment in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1,440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 266,453 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DCF opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.