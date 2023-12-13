Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR stock opened at $231.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $371.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $5.7115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

