Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $38,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 383,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 87,454 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.91.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

