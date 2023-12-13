Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 413.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SuRo Capital worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.60. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a current ratio of 22.35.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at SuRo Capital

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $75,033.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,980.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 14,815 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,889.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 18,900 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $75,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,980.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,115 shares of company stock worth $221,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

