Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $66,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $802.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $761.83 and a 200-day moving average of $766.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.14.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

