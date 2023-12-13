Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 27,092.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,859 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 152,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

