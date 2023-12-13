Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 817.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 8,088.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,452,000 after buying an additional 3,173,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum China by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. HSBC raised their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

