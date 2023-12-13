The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

