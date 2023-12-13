The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 3.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $294.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.85. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.