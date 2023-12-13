The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13,289.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.