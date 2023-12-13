The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 192.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

