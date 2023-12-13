The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4,774.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 48,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 47,740 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

