TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) COO Meredith S. Weil Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $99,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,142.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.59.
TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,281,000 after buying an additional 482,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 425,609 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 132.4% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 806,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,129,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 110,760 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.
