Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

