Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Director Leroy E. Carlson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.1% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

