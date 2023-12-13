Tellurian Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,657 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 4,529 call options.
Tellurian Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.47.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
