TD Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

