TD Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $4,609,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

