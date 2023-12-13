TD Capital Management LLC Buys 39,832 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

