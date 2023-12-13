Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $476.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.26 and its 200 day moving average is $444.51. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

