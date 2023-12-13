Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

