Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

AMT stock opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average is $184.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

