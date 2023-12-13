Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.2% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $259.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

