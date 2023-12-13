Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $545.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

