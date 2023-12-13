Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Honeywell International by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 984,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $219.96. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

