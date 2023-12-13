Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

AAPL stock opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

