Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.