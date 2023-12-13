Synergy Financial Group LTD Buys 1,662 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

