SWS Partners Has $699,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 805.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 524,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,699,000 after acquiring an additional 466,381 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,948,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 227,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after buying an additional 218,764 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 25,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple stock opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
