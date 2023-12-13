SWS Partners Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.9% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

