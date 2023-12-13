SWS Partners Has $2.70 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

