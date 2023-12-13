SWS Partners Acquires 1,453 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

