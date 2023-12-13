Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00. The stock traded as low as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 202009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$646.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.23.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.8402948 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

